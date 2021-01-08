No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Friday

There is no briefing with state officials Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 15,385 cases with 375 deaths and 6,517 reported recovered. Cape May County has reported 4,732 cases with 146 deaths and 3,974 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 8,764 cases with 232 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

