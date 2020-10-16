No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Friday

There is no briefing with state officials Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy at 2:15 p.m. is scheduled to participate in "A Conversation with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy | Inequity in America: Addressing Deficits in Public Health and the Economy" at the Milken Institute Virtual Global Conference.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 5,060 cases with 257 deaths and 3,014 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,456 cases with 93 deaths and 1,294 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,464 cases with 151 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.