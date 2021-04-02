 Skip to main content
No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Friday
Gov. Phil Murphy delivers a coronavirus media briefing in May.

 Thomas P. Costello / Pool

There is no briefing with state officials Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 24,603 cases with 607 deaths and 12,583 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 7,886 cases with 194 deaths and 7,283 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 12,857 cases with 368 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Breaking News