No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Friday

There is no briefing with state officials Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 28,111 cases with 680 deaths and 16,247 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 9,003 cases with 209 deaths and 8,730 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 14,592 cases with 406 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

