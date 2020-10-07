No city-run trick-or-treating in Northfield this Halloween, officials say

Northfield officials on Wednesday announced there their trick-or-treat celebration is canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As such, the City of Northfield will not sponsor or direct any Trick-or-Treating activities, and we are joining the city of Pleasantville who has made a similar decision,” according to a letter posted on the city police’s Facebook page.

Although families may decide to engage in traditional trick-or-treating, city officials will not endorse or participate, according to the letter.

“Trick or Treat also potentially involves visitors traveling from other neighborhood or communities, and we have already heard from concerned residents about controlling the amount on people on certain streets,” police said.

Several South Jersey communities have already announced changes to their celebrations this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Last month, Ocean City officials and the Ocean City Exchange Club announced its annual Halloween Parade was canceled. Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said around the same time that his city’s Halloween Parade and Dance Party, scheduled for Oct. 16, has also been canceled because of COVID-19.

Most recently, Pleasantville officials said they will not host community-wide trick-or-treating events for Halloween this year due to the pandemic.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.