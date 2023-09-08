The junior linebacker finished with seven tackles to go with an interception to lead the Hermits to a 3-0 victory over Cherokee in a West Jersey Football League American Division game at Fr. Stephen LaRosa Field.

The Chiefs (2-1), who are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, were coming off a 47-point performance in a win over Hammonton. Cherokee scored 22 points in its season opener on Aug. 25. Along with having a solid offense, the Chiefs only allowed 26 points in their first two games.