BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The St. Augustine Prep football team needed its defensive unit to step up Friday night.
Julian Giambuzzi helped answer the call.
The junior linebacker finished with seven tackles to go with an interception to lead the Hermits to a 3-0 victory over Cherokee in a West Jersey Football League American Division game at Fr. Stephen LaRosa Field.
The Chiefs (2-1), who are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, were coming off a 47-point performance in a win over Hammonton. Cherokee scored 22 points in its season opener on Aug. 25. Along with having a solid offense, the Chiefs only allowed 26 points in their first two games.
The Hermits (2-1) are ranked ninth.
Cherokee 0 0 0 0 — 0
St. Augustine 3 0 0 0 — 3
FIRST QUARTER
SA -- Freund 28 field goal
