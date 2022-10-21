 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 9 Hammonton 28, Ocean City 14 — FINAL

The Red Raiders (2-6) broke a 7-7 tie with a passing touchdown with 11 minutes left in the third. The Blue Devils (7-2) rushed into the end zone for a touchdown with 5 minutes left in the quarter to tie the game. The Blue Devils scored twice in the fourth.

Hammonton;7,0,7,14 — 28

Ocean City:7,0,7,0 — 14

FIRST QUARTER

O – Touchdown (kick good)

H – Touchdown (kick good)

THIRD QUARTER

H – Touchdown (kick good)

O – Touchdown (kick good)

FOURTH QUARTER

H – Touchdown (kick good)

H – Touchdown (kick good)

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

