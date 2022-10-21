No. 9 Hammonton 28, Ocean City 14 — FINAL

The Red Raiders (2-6) broke a 7-7 tie with a passing touchdown with 11 minutes left in the third. The Blue Devils (7-2) rushed into the end zone for a touchdown with 5 minutes left in the quarter to tie the game. The Blue Devils scored twice in the fourth.
Hammonton;7,0,7,14 — 28
Ocean City:7,0,7,0 — 14
FIRST QUARTER
O – Touchdown (kick good)
H – Touchdown (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
H – Touchdown (kick good)
O – Touchdown (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
H – Touchdown (kick good)
H – Touchdown (kick good)
