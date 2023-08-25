Donovan Catholic opened on a 21-0 lead. The Hermits managed a field goal before halftime. Tristan McLeer scored on a run in the third, and Julian Turney had a TD run in the fourth to cut the deficit to 21-16.
St. Augustine: 0 3 7 6 — 16
Donovan Cath.: 7 14 0 0 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
DC -- Touchdown (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
DC -- Touchdown (kick)
DC -- Touchdown (kick)
SA -- Field goal
THIRD QUARTER
SA -- McLeer run (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
SA -- Turney run (conversion failed)
