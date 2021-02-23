No. 8 Wildwood beats Gloucester Catholic for 10th win in row, Classic Division title

“We don’t like losing in this gym,” McNeal said. “This gym is a tough, tough place to play. Everytime someone comes here, we make it hard for them to play here.”

Miles agreed.

“We always play better at home,” said Miles, 17, of Wildwood. “We just played hard all four quarters. Last time, we had to go up there (about 80 miles to Gloucester City) and we came off the bus flat and were losing (at halftime).

“But we had the chance to play at home (Tuesday) and just played all four quarters. … We all came out confident and played hard.”

The Tri-County Conference will hold its first season-ending tournament next week, and that was the main topic of discussion Tuesday. Teams will be placed into three pools. Wildwood and Gloucester Catholic will be in the first pool, which will feature the top teams in the conference, Wildwood coach Scott McCracken said.

The tournament starts Monday.

“We had a goal when the season started, and the goal was to have a good season, play well, win our division and get into this new Tri-County tournament,” McCracken said. “Other than the first game, we’ve now won (10) in a row, and I’m proud of the team.