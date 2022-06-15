A fun bar/restaurant/liquor store, No.79 in Hammonton will feature a Sunday brunch that is perfect for dads and families alike. Their a la carte menu offers tapas-style favorites along with bottomless mimosas ($18 for 4 hours) and a Bloody Mary bar ($12 per bloody Mary). There will also be live music as well as an outdoor dining area with cornhole and a scavenger hunt for the kids. And don’t sleep on their Polish cuisine, particularly the pierogis. No. 79 is located at 4423 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton. Go to No79Bar.business.site.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba