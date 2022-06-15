A fun bar/restaurant/liquor store, No.79 in Hammonton will feature a Sunday brunch that is perfect for dads and families alike. Their a la carte menu offers tapas-style favorites along with bottomless mimosas ($18 for 4 hours) and a Bloody Mary bar ($12 per bloody Mary). There will also be live music as well as an outdoor dining area with cornhole and a scavenger hunt for the kids. And don’t sleep on their Polish cuisine, particularly the pierogis. No. 79 is located at 4423 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton. Go to No79Bar.business.site.