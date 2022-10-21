No. 7 Millville 31, Cherokee 20 — FINAL

Luke Brown put the Chiefs (3-5) on the board first with a 1-yard TD with 6:57 left in the first quarter. The Thunderbolts (6-2) got on the board first after Jacob Zamot found Lotzier Brooks for a 34-yard TD.

Brown ran for a 5-yard TD with 10:21 left in the third to put Cherokee up. The Thunderbolts answered with two touchdowns to take a 21-13 lead going into the fourth.

Jayden Sokolov knocked down a 27-yard field goal, and Thomas Smith III recovered a fumble for a touchdown to give the Thunderbolts a 31-14 lead with 10 minutes left in the fourth. Chiefs QB Cameron Burti found Tommy Pajic for a 19-yard TD to make it 31-20.

This win gave the Thunderbolts the West Jersey Football League American Division title.

Millville;7,0,14,10 — 31

Cherokee;7,0,7,6 — 20

FIRST QUARTER

C – Brown 1 run (kick good)

M – Zamot 34 pass to Brooks (kick good)

THIRD QUARTER

C – Brown 5 run (kick good)

M – Sharp 4 run (kick good)

M – Zamot 44 pass to Brooks (kick good)

FOURTH QUARTER

M – Sokolov 27 field goal

M – Smith III 5 run (kick good)

C – Burti 19 pass to Pajic (kick failed)