ATLANTIC CITY — Joe Lyons grew up a fan of NFL history and former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath.
Lyons adopted Namath’s “Broadway Joe” nickname as youngster.
But when Lyons transferred from Kingsway Regional to Atlantic City before his junior season, the nickname needed a revision.
“Broadway Joe” became “Boardwalk Joe.”
“It made sense,” Lyons said.
The senior threw for four TDs and ran for another to propel the Vikings to a 50-13 win over Absegami in a West Jersey Football League United Division matchup Friday night. Atlantic City (3-0) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
People are also reading…
Absegami 0 13 0 0 — 13
Atlantic City 6 23 21 0 — 50
FIRST QUARTER
AC -- Degraffenreidt 7 pass from Lyons (pass failed)
SECOND QUARTER
A -- Gibson 13 pass from Armstrong (run failed)
AC -- Rooks 60 run (Degraffenreidt pass from Lyons)
A -- Cross 7 pass from Armstrong (Degenerro kick)
AC -- Taylor pass from Lyons (Cabrera kick)
AC -- Safety
AC -- Cabrera 23 pass from Lyons (kick blocked)
THIRD QUARTER
AC -- Jones 18 run (Degraffenreidt pass from Lyons)
AC -- Degraffenreidt pass from Lyons (Cabrera kick)
AC -- Lyons 25 run (kick failed)
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo