ATLANTIC CITY — Joe Lyons grew up a fan of NFL history and former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath.

But when Lyons transferred from Kingsway Regional to Atlantic City before his junior season, the nickname needed a revision.

The senior threw for four TDs and ran for another to propel the Vikings to a 50-13 win over Absegami in a West Jersey Football League United Division matchup Friday night. Atlantic City (3-0) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.