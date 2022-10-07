No. 6 Holy Spirit 50, Vineland 24 — FINAL

Vineland (2-4) took a 10-0 lead after one quarter. Sean Burns sparked the Spartans' comeback in the second, running for two TDs and throwing a TD pass to Emmitt Kane. Holy Spirit led 21-10 at halftime. Burns finished with three rushing TDs and three passing TDs. Jayden Llanos and Gavin Roman caught TDs, and Emir Hicks rand for a score. Holy Spirit (6-1) is No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.