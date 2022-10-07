 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 6 Holy Spirit 50, Vineland 24 — FINAL

  • 0

Vineland (2-4) took a 10-0 lead after one quarter. Sean Burns sparked the Spartans' comeback in the second, running for two TDs and throwing a TD pass to Emmitt Kane. Holy Spirit led 21-10 at halftime. Burns finished with three rushing TDs and three passing TDs. Jayden Llanos and Gavin Roman caught TDs, and Emir Hicks rand for a score. Holy Spirit (6-1) is No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News