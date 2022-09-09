 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 5 Hammonton 40, Highland Reg. 7 — FINAL

Kenny Smith gave the fifth-ranked Blue Devils (3-0) a 13-0 lead in the first quarter with his TD runs of 59 and 14 yards. 

Lucas Goehringer scored on a 76-yard run, and Nakeem Powell caught a 37-yard TD pass from Shane Way to build a 27-0 lead going into halftime.

Smith found the end zone again, this time early in the third quarter when he scored from 66 yards out to extend the Blue Devils' lead to 33-0. Powell capped the scoring with an 8-yard run in the fourth.

Highland fell to 0-3.

Highland;0 0 0 0—7

Hammonton;13 14 6 7—40

FIRST QUARTER

HA—Smith 59 run (kick failed)

HA—Smith 14 run (kick)

SECOND QUARTER

HA—Goehringer 76 run (kick)

HA—Powell 37 pass from Way (kick)

THIRD QUARTER

HA—Smith 66 run (kick blocked)

FOURTH QUARTER

HA—Powell 8 run (kick)

HR—Stewart 21 pass from Leary

Records—Highland 0-3, Hammonton 3-0.

