OCEAN CITY — Kenny Smith scored five TDs in the season opener for the Hammonton High School football team Friday afternoon.

Where does the junior running back go from here?

“Hopefully, only up from here,” he said with a smile. "We set the bar high, and hopefully I can hold myself to that standard.”

Smith’s performance propelled the Blue Devils to a 35-0 win over St. John Vianney in a Battle at the Beach showcase game. Hammonton is ranked No. 5 in The Press Preseason Elite 11.

Smith carried 17 times for 142 yards and four TDs. He also caught a 58-yard TD pass from Drew Craig. Smith had TD runs of 5, 21, 2 and 59 yards.

St. John Vianney: 0 0 0 0 — 0

Hammonton: 14 14 7 0 — 35

FIRST QUARTER

H -- Smith 42 pass from Craig (kick)

H -- Smith 58 pass from Craig (kick)

SECOND QUARTER

H -- Smith 21 run (kick)

H -- Smith 1 run (kick)

THIRD QUARTER

H -- Smith 59 run (kick)