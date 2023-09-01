Stephen Ordille's two first-quarter TDs set the tone for the Mustangs, ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11. Cohen Cook and Rocco DeBiaso each ran for scores, and John Francini capped the scoring in the third with a 5-yard TD pass to Liam Kennedy. Jamie Tyson had an interception, and his 44-yard catch set up Ordille's second TD run in the first quarter. Ocean City fell to 1-1.