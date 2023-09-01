Stephen Ordille's two first-quarter TDs set the tone for the Mustangs, ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11. Cohen Cook and Rocco DeBiaso each ran for scores, and John Francini capped the scoring in the third with a 5-yard TD pass to Liam Kennedy. Jamie Tyson had an interception, and his 44-yard catch set up Ordille's second TD run in the first quarter. Ocean City fell to 1-1.
IOcean City 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mainland 13 8 14 0 — 35
FIRST QUARTER
MR -- Ordille 23 run (kick)
MR -- Ordille 2 run (kick failed)
SECOND QUARTER
MR -- Cook 42 run (Cook from Francini)
THIRD QUARTER
MR -- DeBiaso 21 run (kick)
MR -- Kennedy 5 pass from Francini (kick)
