No. 4 Mainland Reg. 41, Clearview Reg. 7 — FINAL

Cohen Cook caught two touchdown passes for a combined 70 yards for the Mustangs (6-1). Stephen Ordille added two touchdowns, and Jabriel Mace had a rushing TD. Tyler Dell scored on a 26-yard run for the Pioneers (1-6).
Clearview;0,0,7,0
Mainland;14,20,7,0
FIRST QUARTER
M – Ordille touchdown (kick failed)
M – Franchini 9 pass to Ordille (two-point conversion good)
SECOND QUARTER
M – Cook 65 catch (Kashey kick good)
M – Mace 3 run (Kashey kick good)
M – DeBiaso 1 run (no attempt at PAT)
THIRD QUARTER
C - Dell 26 run (kick good)
M: Cook 5 catch (kick good)
