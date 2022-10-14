 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 4 Mainland Reg. 41, Clearview Reg. 7 — FINAL

Cohen Cook caught two touchdown passes for a combined 70 yards for the Mustangs (6-1). Stephen Ordille added two touchdowns, and Jabriel Mace had a rushing TD. Tyler Dell scored on a 26-yard run for the Pioneers (1-6).

Clearview;0,0,7,0

Mainland;14,20,7,0

FIRST QUARTER

M – Ordille touchdown (kick failed)

M – Franchini 9 pass to Ordille (two-point conversion good)

SECOND QUARTER

M – Cook 65 catch (Kashey kick good)

M – Mace 3 run (Kashey kick good)

M – DeBiaso 1 run (no attempt at PAT)

THIRD QUARTER

C - Dell 26 run (kick good)

M: Cook 5 catch (kick good)

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Breaking News