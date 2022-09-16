 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 4 Hammonton 21, Eastern 14 — FINAL

Eastern (0-3) scored with 32 seconds left in the half to take a 7-6, but the Blue Devils answered 20 seconds later on Kenny Smith's 75-yard TD run.

Eastern retook the lead 14-13 in the third quarter. Smith's second touchdown of the game, a 4-yard score, put Hammonton up 21-14 with 54.8 seconds left in the game.

Hammonton, ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 4-0.

Hammonton;6 7 0 8—21

Eastern;0 7 7 0—14

FIRST QUARTER

H—Touchdown (conversion failed)

SECOND QUARTER

E—Touchdown (kick)

H—Smith 75 run (kick)

THIRD QUARTER

E—Touchdown (kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

H—Smith 4 run (2-point conversion)

Records—Hammonton 4-0, Eastern 0-3.

