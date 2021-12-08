No. 3 UConn loses a third guard, Nika Muhl, to injury

STORRS, Conn. — UConn coach Geno Auriemma said Wednesday his team has lost a third guard to injury a day after learning star Paige Bueckers likely will be out up to two months with a left leg fracture.

Nika Muhl is expected to miss about three weeks dealing with pain and a stress problem in her right foot, which has been bothering her since she suffered a sprain against High Point in the NCAA Tournament last season, Auriemma said.

The sophomore from Croatia was expected to see extended playing time filling in for Bueckers and freshman Azzi Fudd, who is dealing with a similar right foot stress injury, and won’t be back for at least a couple of weeks.

“When you lose somebody like Paige, but if you have Nika available it takes some of the sting off,” Auriemma said. “If you have Azzi available it takes some of the sting off. But when you throw in all three of that, that’s a real gut punch.”

Bueckers suffered a tibial plateau fracture, which is a break of the tibia bone that extends into the knee joint, in the waning moments of the Huskies’ win Sunday over Notre Dame. Last season’s national player of the year is expected to miss between six and eight weeks.