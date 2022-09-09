 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 3 Millville 49, Williamstown 28 — FINAL

Lotzeir Brooks made big plays on offense and defense, and the Millville High School football team was too much for visiting Williamstown in a 49-28 win Friday in a West Jersey Football League American Division game.

The Thunderbolts, ranked third in The Press Elite 11, improved to 2-1. Williamstown fell to 1-2.

Na'eem Sharp opened the scoring with a 6-yard TD run with 4:59 left in the first quarter.

Brooks recovered a fumble on Williamstown's ensuing drive. On the next play, Brooks took the pitch and darted his way through the Braves' defense for a 61-yard score to make it 14-0.

The Braves didn't fold. After a long drive, quarterback Zach Zerbe punched it in from a yard out. Following an interception from Sean Gallagher deep in Thunderbolts territory, Zerbe scored from 4 yards out to cut the lead to 21-14.

Millville's big-play ability continued to be a threat though. Sharp extended the Thunderbolts' lead on his 39-yard TD run that included a couple nice cuts as well as him breaking through a few pairs of outstretched arms.

Keyon German extended Millville's lead to 35-14 with his 1-yard score early in the third quarter. Brooks scored his second TD of the game off a 23-yard interception return.

Williamstown;0 14 6 8—28

Millville;14 14 14 7—49

FIRST QUARTER

M—Sharp 6 run (Raynis kick)

M—Brooks 61 run (Raynis kick)

SECOND QUARTER

M—Brooks 32 pass from Zamot (Raynis)

W—Zerbe 1 run (Zerbe kick)

W—Zerbe 4 run (Zerbe kick)

M—Sharp 29 run (Raynis kick)

THIRD QUARTER

M—German 1 run (Raynis kick)

M—Brooks 23 interception return (Raynis kick)

W—Noel 10 pass from Craig (kick failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

M—Smith 4 run (Raynis kick)

W—Noel 3 run (Zerbe run)

Records—Williamstown 1-2, Millville 2-1.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Breaking News