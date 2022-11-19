No. 3 Michigan beats Illinois 19-17 after Corum hurts knee

Jake Moody made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left, lifting No. 3 Michigan to a 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday.

The Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) played much of the second half without star running back Blake Corum, who grabbed his left knee after being tackled just before halftime.

Michigan will now turn all its attention to playing rival and second-ranked Ohio State on the road, where they have not won since 2000 with a spot in the Big Ten champinship game and likely in the College Football Playoff at stake.

No. 4 TCU 29, Baylor 28: Griffin Kell kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game, and fourth-ranked TCU beat Baylor 29-28 on Saturday, scoring nine points in the final 2:07 to avoid another potential playoff-busting loss on the banks of the Brazos River.

Emari Demercardo scored on a 3-yard TD run with 2:07 left to get the Frogs (11-0, 8-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) within 28-26, but he was unable to pull in a pass on the 2-point conversion attempt.

After kicking deep, TCU used all three of its timeouts while forcing a three-and-out, and got the ball back at its 31 with 1:34 left. Max Duggan converted one third down with a 12-yard run on a quarterback draw, and after Demercardo’s third-down run to the Baylor 23, the field goal unit scrambled onto the field with the clock running.

No. 8 Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0: Jase McClellan rushed for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns and Jermaine Burton caught a pair of scoring passes from Bryce Young during No. 8 Alabama’s win over Austin Peay.

The Crimson Tide (9-2, No. 8 CFP) took awhile to get going against FCS Austin Peay (7-4) in a Bryant-Denny Stadium that wasn’t much more than half full.

But McClellan and Burton had their biggest games for the Tide, which had already been knocked out of Southeastern Conference contention.

Navy 17, No. 17 UCF 14: Fullback Daba Fofana rushed for 114 yards, and Navy beat No. 17 UCF 17-14 without completing a pass.

Navy (4-7, 4-4 American Athletic) possessed the ball for nearly 40 minutes and gained 248 yards, all on the ground. Xavier Arline threw incomplete on the team’s only passing attempt.

The loss dropped UCF (8-3, 5-2) out of first place in the AAC and all but eliminated the Knights’ chances of playing at home in the conference championship game.

Villanova 29, Delaware 26: Connor Watkins scored on a 2-yard run with 1:11 remaining and Villanova rallied to beat Delaware.

Watkins opened the scoring with a 7-yard run to give Villanova (6-5, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) a 7-0 first-quarter lead.

Nick Henderson pulled Delaware (7-4, 4-4) even by quarter’s end with a 48-yard scoring strike to Thyrick Pitts. Henderson and Pitts teamed up again for a 7-yard touchdown early in the second quarter but the Blue Hens missed the point-after kick and led 13-7.

The Wildcats regained the lead on Deewil Barlee’s 1-yard run before a field goal by Brandon Ratcliffe gave Delaware a 16-14 lead at intermission.

Henderson completed 37 of 59 passes for 347 yards for Delaware. The Blue Hens out-gained the Wildcats 461-250.

