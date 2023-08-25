But this is a new season, and last year's comebacks do not guarantee 2023 success.

The Thunderbolts rallied in the fourth quarter but fell short and lost to Toms River North 14-7 as the two state powers opened the season at the Battle at the Beach at Ocean City High School. Millville, the defending state Group IV champion, is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Toms River North, the defending state Group V champion, is No. 2.