OCEAN CITY — The Millville High School football team rallied in the fourth quarter for some momentous playoff wins last year.
But this is a new season, and last year's comebacks do not guarantee 2023 success.
The Thunderbolts rallied in the fourth quarter but fell short and lost to Toms River North 14-7 as the two state powers opened the season at the Battle at the Beach at Ocean City High School. Millville, the defending state Group IV champion, is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Toms River North, the defending state Group V champion, is No. 2.
People are also reading…
TR North: 0 14 0 0 — 14
Millville: 0 0 0 7 — 7
SECOND QUARTER
TRN -- Ford 22 run (kick)
TRN -- Pruitt 15 pass from Moore (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
M -- Brooks 42 pass from Zamot (kick)
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo