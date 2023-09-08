Demere White had two TD runs for the Thunderbolts (2-1), ranked second in the Elite 11. Joseph Zamot opened the scoring with a 56-yard TD pass to Lotzeir Brooks. Ta'Ron Haile returned an interception for a score. Williamstown fell to 0-3.
Millville 14 0 0 12 — 26
Williamstown 0 6 0 6 — 12
FIRST QUARTER
M -- Brooks 56 pass from Zamot (kick)
M -- White run (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
W -- Touchdown (conversion failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
M -- White 2 run (conversion failed)
M -- Haile interception return (conversion failed)
W -- Touchdown (conversion failed)
