BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Millville High School football team finished the first half Friday with just two offensive drives.

The Thunderbolts turned possession over on downs both times.

“We had to make a lot of adjustments at halftime,” Millville running back Naeem Sharp said.

The senior scored the go-ahead touchdown to lead Millville to a 21-7 victory over St. Augustine Prep In a West Jersey Football League American Division game at Fr. Stephen LaRosa Field. Millville (3-1) is No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits (2-2) are ranked seventh.

Millville 0 0 6 15 -- 21

St. Augustine 0 7 0 0 -- 7

SECOND QUARTER

SA -- McLeer 29 run (kick)

THIRD QUARTER

M -- Haile 27 pass from Ja. Zamot (kick failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

M -- Sharp 6 run (Jo. Zamot from Ja. Zamot)

M -- Jones 84 fumble return (kick)