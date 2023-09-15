BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Millville High School football team finished the first half Friday with just two offensive drives.
The Thunderbolts turned possession over on downs both times.
“We had to make a lot of adjustments at halftime,” Millville running back Naeem Sharp said.
The senior scored the go-ahead touchdown to lead Millville to a 21-7 victory over St. Augustine Prep In a West Jersey Football League American Division game at Fr. Stephen LaRosa Field. Millville (3-1) is No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits (2-2) are ranked seventh.
Millville 0 0 6 15 -- 21
St. Augustine 0 7 0 0 -- 7
SECOND QUARTER
SA -- McLeer 29 run (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
M -- Haile 27 pass from Ja. Zamot (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
M -- Sharp 6 run (Jo. Zamot from Ja. Zamot)
M -- Jones 84 fumble return (kick)
