No. 13 Illini survive scare against Northwestern: Roundup

Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help No. 13 Illinois stave off a late comeback by Northwestern to beat the Wildcats 73-66 on Sunday.

Illinois led by 18 points after Alfonso Plummer’s 3-pointer with 13:05 left, but Northwestern responded with a 19-2 run to pull within one point with 6:16 to go.

The Illini (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten) turned to 7-foot center Cockburn for an answer, and he obliged, scoring six straight points to make it a 61-56 lead with 4:19 to play. He scored the team’s final three buckets.

Ty Berry came off the bench to lead the Wildcats (12-11, 5-9 Big Ten) with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including going 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Chase Audige added 12 points and Pete Nance tacked on 10.

No. 3 Purdue 62, Maryland 61: Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey’s go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 on Sunday.

Maryland’s Donta Scott drove hard to the basket from the right baseline, but Williams rejected the shot with 5 seconds left. The Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) corralled the loose ball, completing a rally from a 12-point deficit midway through the second half.

It was 59-all when Ivey shook loose down the lane for his three-point play with 13.1 seconds left. Fatts Russell then was fouled and hit both free throws for the Terrapins with 8.1 seconds remaining.

Purdue committed a turnover on the inbound pass, giving the Terrapins a shot. Russell led the Terrapins (11-14, 3-11) with 24 points.

No. 24 UConn 63, St. John's 60: Tyrese Martin scored all 17 of his points in the second half and UConn rallied past St. John's at Madison Square Garden.

R.J. Cole added 14 points and Andre Jackson grabbed 16 rebounds to help the weary Huskies (17-7, 8-5 Big East) win despite shooting only 36% from the field. They swept the season series from St. John’s and moved into sole possession of third place in the conference standings behind Villanova and first-place Providence.

Montez Mathis had 14 points off the bench to spark the Red Storm (13-11, 5-8), who played without star point guard Posh Alexander for the second consecutive game. Julian Champagnie and Aaron Wheeler each had 13 points for St. John’s.

Siena 76, Rider 75 (OT): Anthony Gaines recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds and his two free throws with six seconds left in overtime was enough to lift Siena past Rider. Jared Billups added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Saints.

Colby Rogers had 13 points for Siena (12-9, 9-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Siena scored 40 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Mervin James had 15 points for the Broncs (10-14, 6-8), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Allen Powell added 14 points. Jeremiah Pope had 12 points.

Iona 70, Monmouth 62: Elijah Joiner had 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Iona stretched its home win streak to 10 games with a victory over Monmouth.

Tyson Jolly had 13 points for the Gaels (20-5, 12-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Quinn Slazinski added 12 points, while Ryan Myers scored 11.

Iona scored 28 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jarvis Vaughan had 11 points for the Hawks (16-9, 8-6). Samuel Chaput added six assists. Nikkei Rutty had nine rebounds. George Papas had five points and 10 rebounds.