 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 11 St. Joseph 29, No. 9 Lenape 28 — FINAL

  • 0

The St. Joseph Academy football team scored 17 points in the final five minutes to beat Lenape 29-28 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game Friday.

St. Joseph, No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 5-1. No. 9 Lenape fell to 4-3.

Trevin Del Gozzo kicked the game-winning 34-yard field goal in the final seconds.

The game was 14-13 going into the fourth quarter. Michael LeMay scored off of a 48 yard punt return to make it 21-13. Ethan Craig then blocked a punt for the Indians with 6 minutes, 27 seconds left in the game. 

The Wildcats rallied and scored three times in the final 5:43. 

Lenape;7,7,0,14

St. Joseph;10,0,3,17

FIRST QUARTER

L – Mims 52 pass to Best

S – Delgozzo 30 kick

L – Mantuano 13 pass to Mahmoud (kick good)

SECOND QUARTER

L - Mims 68 pass to Smith (kick good)

THIRD QUARTER

S - Delgozzo 21 kick

FOURTH QUARTER

L - LeMay 48 run (kick good)

L - Craig 22 run (kick good)

S - Mahmoud 9 run (kick good)

S - Mantuano 6 run (kick good)

S - Delgozzo 34 kick

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News