No. 11 St. Joseph 29, No. 9 Lenape 28 — FINAL

The St. Joseph Academy football team scored 17 points in the final five minutes to beat Lenape 29-28 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game Friday.
St. Joseph, No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 5-1. No. 9 Lenape fell to 4-3.
Trevin Del Gozzo kicked the game-winning 34-yard field goal in the final seconds.
The game was 14-13 going into the fourth quarter. Michael LeMay scored off of a 48 yard punt return to make it 21-13. Ethan Craig then blocked a punt for the Indians with 6 minutes, 27 seconds left in the game.
The Wildcats rallied and scored three times in the final 5:43.
Lenape;7,7,0,14
St. Joseph;10,0,3,17
FIRST QUARTER
L – Mims 52 pass to Best
S – Delgozzo 30 kick
L – Mantuano 13 pass to Mahmoud (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
L - Mims 68 pass to Smith (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
S - Delgozzo 21 kick
FOURTH QUARTER
L - LeMay 48 run (kick good)
L - Craig 22 run (kick good)
S - Mahmoud 9 run (kick good)
S - Mantuano 6 run (kick good)
S - Delgozzo 34 kick
