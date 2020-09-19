STILLWATER, Okla. — Chuba Hubbard was limited to 35 yards in the first half but scored on a 3-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to lift No. 11 Oklahoma State to a 16-7 victory over Tulsa in the season opener for both teams.
Trailing 7-3 late in the third quarter, Oklahoma State’s offense received a big offensive spark when the Cowboys’ third quarterback, true freshman Shane Illingworth, entered the game and immediately connected on his first three passes, including the two longest plays of the day, hitting Tylan Wallace for receptions of 36 and 29 yards.
Illingworth completed 4 of 5 passes for 74 yards in just over a quarter of work, helping Wallace end up with four receptions for 94 yards. Freshman Alex Hale made three field goals, two in the fourth quarter, from 27, 40 and 29 yards.
For Tulsa, Zach Smith completed 18 of 28 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown, a 16-yard toss to Josh Johnson with 1:38 left in the first half that put the Golden Hurricane up 7-3.
The game took place a week after it was originally supposed to, with Tulsa requesting it be rescheduled to better prepare for the season after missing nine days of practice earlier in camp due to several players testing positive for the coronavirus. Smith was one of the players that had to be quarantined and would not have been able to play if the game was held as scheduled last week.
The Cowboys lost starting quarterback Spencer Sanders with an apparent right ankle injury late in the first half after he completed 2 of 2 passes for 23 yards and gained nine yards on five rushes. Ethan Bullock, a junior college transfer from the City College of San Francisco, stepped in and was 8 of 13 for 41 yards but had trouble moving the ball.
NO. 13 CINCINNATI 55, AUSTIN PEAY 20
CINCINNATI — No. 13 Cincinnati had to wait a while to kick off its season. Once it got started, the Bearcats found their stride in a hurry.
Gerrid Doaks scored four touchdowns, including a career-high three rushing TDs, and Cincinnati beat Austin Peay in the Bearcats’ season opener.
“We showed we’re not a team to mess around with,” Doaks said.
Desmond Ridder passed for 196 yards and two TDs for Cincinnati in a game that originally was scheduled for Sept. 3. It was the latest start for a Bearcats season since 1968 when they played at Texas Tech on Sept. 21.
“It was like Christmas morning and you’re 8 years old,” coach Luke Fickell said. “You feel like you have a good opportunity with the guys you’ve got, and now we got to see how guys would handle things.”
Cincinnati (1-0) has high hopes for this year after it went 11-3 last season and ranked No. 21 in the final AP poll. It quickly jumped all over the Governors.
NO. 7 NOTRE DAME 52, SOUTH FLORIDA 0
SOUTH BEND — Ian Book ran for three first-half touchdowns and No. 7 Notre Dame won its 20th straight home game against South Florida.
The Fighting Irish (2-0) led 35-0 at halftime and for the second year in a row posted a 52-point shutout.
Book capped the opening drive with 4-yard touchdown run and freshman Chris Tyree scored from a yard out about five minutes later.
It never got better for the first-year coach Jeff Scott’s Bulls (1-1), who were a late add to Notre Dame’s schedule after the Irish joined the Atlantic Coast Conference for this off season in a pandemic.
C’Bo Flemister ran for a career-best 127 yards for Notre Dame as the Irish spread the touches around between starter Kyren Williams (62 yards on 10 carries) and Tyree (65 on eight).
Book is the first quarterback in Notre Dame’s modern era to run for three touchdowns in one half. He added 143 yards on 12-of-19 passing before exiting with 2:21 left in the third quarter as freshman Drew Pyne took over.
Jafar Armstrong added a 5-yard TD run to close out the scoring for the Irish.
Meanwhile, the Irish defense limited USF to 65 yards in the first half and 231 total while breaking in three new starters.
NO. 25 PITTSBURGH 21, SYRACUSE 10
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi watched the Panthers put together a nearly flawless practice last Tuesday, one so close to perfect that Narduzzi admitted he practically had to invent something to complain about.
That won’t be an issue going forward.
While Narduzzi remains high on his team, No. 25 Pitt still has plenty to work on following a sloppy win over Syracuse.
A week removed from a romp against overmatched Austin Peay in the opener, the Panthers (2-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) looked very much like a work in progress against the Orange (0-2, 0-2). Seven penalties, three missed field goals and two turnovers allowed Syracuse to hang around well into the second half before Pitt finally pulled away behind a dominant defensive performance.
“It was a lot uglier than I’d like it to be,” Narduzzi said. “Disappointed more with just the penalties that we had, just some stuff that you don’t expect to have at all.”
NO. 19 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 34, GEORGIA STATE 31, OT
ATLANTA — Louisiana-Lafayette coach Billy Napier was concerned about Saturday’s game at Georgia State.
Turns out he had good reason.
“I think human nature, when everybody’s patting you on the back, maybe you relax a little bit,” Napier said. “I feel like we practiced well. I feel like practice was up to par. I do think that, no matter what, some of that has a residual effect on you. I think it’s important we learned a good lesson here.”
Elijah Mitchell rushed for 164 yards, including the winning touchdown in overtime, and No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette topped Georgia State.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-0, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) were ranked for the first time since 1943 following last week’s 20-point win at Iowa State. Louisiana-Lafayette was a 17-point favorite, but trailed 14-7 at intermission and Levi Lewis then threw an interception on the opening drive of the second half.
The Panthers (0-1, 0-1) answered by taking a 21-7 lead on Marcus Carroll’s 2-yard run, but the advantage didn’t last very long.
Lewis, who completed 21 of 37 passes for 279 yards, rolled left to complete a 4-yard touchdown pass that cut the lead to 21-14 midway through the third quarter.
NAVY 27, TULANE 24
NEW ORLEANS — Jamale Carothers rushed for 125 yards, Bijan Nichols kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, and Navy staged a school-record 24-point comeback in the second half to beat Tulane.
Navy (1-1, 1-0 American), which lost its opener 55-3 to BYU, ran just two plays in Tulane territory in the first half and looked in danger of being blown out again late in the second quarter.
BOSTON COLLEGE 26, DUKE 6
DURHAM, N.C. — Phil Jurkovec threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, Zay Flowers had 162 receiving yards, and Boston College beat Duke to give Jeff Hafley a win in his first game as a head coach.
Jurkovec, the former four-star quarterback who transferred to Boston College from Notre Dame in the offseason, led the Eagles (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a touchdown on their first drive in an empty Wallace Wade Stadium, only to see the offense sputter. But, gradually, Jurkovec started to find his rhythm.
LIBERTY 30, WESTERN KENTUCKY 24
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Malik Willis rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns in his Liberty debut as the Flames opened their season with a victory over Western Kentucky. Willis, a backup quarterback at Auburn for two seasons before transferring and sitting out last year, ran for two short touchdowns in the first half and added an 18-yard run early in the fourth quarter for a 30-17 lead. He had 21 carries and threw for 133 yards on 13-of-21 passing.
