No. 11 Holy Spirit 28, St. Augustine Prep 7 — FINAL

The Holy Spirit High School football team got a huge win Friday against rival St. Augustine Prep, winning 28-7 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision matchup.

Jahcere Ward ran for three TDs, as the Spartans, ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, improved to 4-1. St. Augustine fell to 1-4.

Spirit's Christian Surles picked off a pass on the game's opening possession. Ward scored from 2 yards out to put the Spartans up 7-0. Ward extended the lead to 14-0 in the second on his 1-yard run.

The Hermits got on the board early in the third quarter thanks to Julian Turney's 4-yard TD. He set his score up with a 56-yard run on the previous play.

Ward and the Spartans answered with his 12-yard score to make it 21-7 in the third. Sean Burns threw a long TD pass to Jayden Llanos in the fourth.

Holy Spirit;7 7 7 7—28

St. Augustine;0 0 7 0—7

FIRST QUARTER

HS—Ward 2 run (kick)

SECOND QUARTER

HS—Ward 1 run (kick)

THIRD QUARTER

SA—Turney 4 run (kick)

HS—Ward 12 run (kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

HS—Llanos pass from Burns (kick)

Records—Holy Spirit 4-1, St. Augustine 1-4.

