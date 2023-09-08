OCEAN CITY — Cedar Creek High School finally shook off a persistent Ocean City in the final moments to win their Independence Division game 33-25 on Friday night in the West Jersey Football League.

The Pirates, ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, improved to 3-0. The Raiders fell to 1-2. It was the first division game for both teams.

Ocean City scored with 46 seconds left to get within eight points, Duke Guenther running it in from 12 yards out and Roy Salugta catching the two-point pass. The Red Raiders quickly capitalized on that late momentum by recovering its onside kick. Moments later, however, Cedar Creek’s Alim Parks intercepted a pass with 10 seconds left to seal the victory.