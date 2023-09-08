OCEAN CITY — Cedar Creek High School finally shook off a persistent Ocean City in the final moments to win their Independence Division game 33-25 on Friday night in the West Jersey Football League.
The Pirates, ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, improved to 3-0. The Raiders fell to 1-2. It was the first division game for both teams.
Ocean City scored with 46 seconds left to get within eight points, Duke Guenther running it in from 12 yards out and Roy Salugta catching the two-point pass. The Red Raiders quickly capitalized on that late momentum by recovering its onside kick. Moments later, however, Cedar Creek’s Alim Parks intercepted a pass with 10 seconds left to seal the victory.
People are also reading…
Cedar Creek 0 6 6 21 — 33
Ocean City 0 7 3 15 — 25
SECOND QUARTER
OC -- Moyer 25 pass from Bailey (kick)
CC -- Parks 9 pass from Smith (conversion failed)
THIRD QUARTER
OC -- Hay 27 field goal
CC -- Dunbar 3 run (conversion failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
CC -- Smith 11 run (kick)
OC -- Moyer 29 pass from Bailey (kick)
CC -- Parks 56 pass from Smith (kick)
CC -- Smith 8 run (kick)
OC -- Guenther 12 run (Salugta from Bailey)
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo