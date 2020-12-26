No. 1 Gonzaga rolls over most recent champ Virginia

FORT WORTH, Texas — Corey Kispert recorded career highs with 32 points and nine 3-pointers, leading No. 1 Gonzaga to a 98-75 romp over 16th-ranked Virginia, the most recent NCAA champion, on Saturday.
The game at a neutral site in Texas was essentially the Zags’ replacement for what was supposed to be a 1-2 matchup against Baylor in early December in Indianapolis.
After that game was called off less than 90 minutes before tipoff because of COVID-19 issues, Gonzaga ended up on national TV on CBS in Baylor’s home state instead in its fourth game since a five-game pause because of the coronavirus.
Kispert was 9 of 13 from long range, including one about a foot from the midcourt logo followed immediately by another from several feet behind the arc in the year-old Fort Worth arena that is supposed to host the American Athletic Conference tournament in March.
NORTHWESTERN 71, NO. 23 OHIO STATE 70
EVANSTON, Ill. — Boo Buie knows Northwestern could wind up ranked next week. He and his teammates have loftier objectives.
Miller Kopp scored 23 points, Buie had 14 and Northwestern beat No. 23 Ohio State. Pete Nance added 10 points for the Wildcats (6-1, 3-0 Big Ten), who won their fourth straight.
“It feels good to be ranked, but we’re still hungry,” Buie said. “We’re not really looking for rankings, we’re just looking to win games.
E.J. Liddell led Ohio State (7-2, 1-2) with 15 points. Kyle Young added 14 points and Seth Towns had 11 for the Buckeyes, who had won two straight and four of five.
Northwestern is 3-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since the 1967-68 season. The Wildcats were 3-17 in the league last season.
NO. 6 HOUSTON 63, UCF 54
ORLANDO, Fla. — Kelvin Sampson isn’t interested in compiling style points as sixth-ranked Houston navigates the start of the season while dealing with COVID-19 issues that have limited the team’s practice time.
It’s wasn’t pretty; however, the Cougars (7-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) overcame cold shooting with stellar defense to beat UCF and deny the Knights (3-2, 1-1) a second win over a Top 25 opponent in a week.
Sampson compared watching the performance in which Houston shot under 38% while holding UCF to just one field goal in the final 8:50 to watching Miss America walking across a stage and noticing she has a bunion on one of her feet.
NO. 18 ILLINOIS 69, INDIANA 60
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Ayo Dosunmu scored 30 points, Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 18 Illinois beat Indiana.
The game was close until about midway through the second half, when Dosunmu hit three consecutive 3s to fuel Illinois’ 14-0 run. Andre Curbelo added five assists for Illinois (7-3, 3-1 Big Ten).
Armaan Franklin led Indiana (5-4, 0-2) with 23 points, and big man Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11.
Neither team could find the basket in the first three minutes of the game, and the Hoosiers went on a 7-0 run while Illinois went 0 for 7 from the field. Following a 6-0 Illini run, both teams settled in and traded baskets for most of the opening frame. Indiana led 15-9 before Curbelo and Dosunmu took control for Illinois.
Dosunmu scored 10 points in the first half, many of those coming off circus passes by Curbelo. Illinois led 29-27 at the half.