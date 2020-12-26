No. 1 Gonzaga rolls over most recent champ Virginia

FORT WORTH, Texas — Corey Kispert recorded career highs with 32 points and nine 3-pointers, leading No. 1 Gonzaga to a 98-75 romp over 16th-ranked Virginia, the most recent NCAA champion, on Saturday.

The game at a neutral site in Texas was essentially the Zags’ replacement for what was supposed to be a 1-2 matchup against Baylor in early December in Indianapolis.

After that game was called off less than 90 minutes before tipoff because of COVID-19 issues, Gonzaga ended up on national TV on CBS in Baylor’s home state instead in its fourth game since a five-game pause because of the coronavirus.

Kispert was 9 of 13 from long range, including one about a foot from the midcourt logo followed immediately by another from several feet behind the arc in the year-old Fort Worth arena that is supposed to host the American Athletic Conference tournament in March.

NORTHWESTERN 71, NO. 23 OHIO STATE 70

EVANSTON, Ill. — Boo Buie knows Northwestern could wind up ranked next week. He and his teammates have loftier objectives.

Miller Kopp scored 23 points, Buie had 14 and Northwestern beat No. 23 Ohio State. Pete Nance added 10 points for the Wildcats (6-1, 3-0 Big Ten), who won their fourth straight.