No. 1 Delsea Regional 33, No. 8 St. Joseph 27 — FINAL

  • 0

Wayne Adair ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help the Delsea Regional High School football team beat St Joseph Academy 33-27 on Friday night at Rowan University. 

Delseas (8-0) is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. St. Joseph (5-2) is No. 8.

Richard Chandler ran for a 37-yard touchdown with 5 minutes, 42 seconds left in the first to give the Wildcats an early 7-0 lead. St Joe carried that momentum into the second quarter as Jimmy Mantuano threw a 96-yard TD pass to Nasir Mahmoud to go up 14-0. 

Jared Schoppe ran into the end zone for two touchdowns in the second quarter to give the Crusaders a 15-14 lead with 1:28 left in the half. Mantuano found James Steel on a 38-yard TD pass as time expired, and the Wildcats went into halftime with a 21-15 lead. 

The Wildcats scored first in the third when Trevin Delgozzo connected on a 26-yard field goal. With 3:40 left in the third, Schoppe scored his third touchdown of the night for the Crusaders, and it was 24-21. 

A 36-yard field goal from Delgozzo tied it with 2:18 left in the game. With just 52 seconds left, Adair rushed into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown to give the Crusaders a 33-27 lead. 

Delsea's Zach Maxwell intercepted the ball on the other end to seal the victory. 

Delsea;0,15,6,12 — 33

St Joseph; 7,14,3,3 — 27 

FIRST QUARTER

S – Chandler 37 run (kick good)

SECOND QUARTER

S – Mantuano 96 pass to Mahmoud (kick good)

D – Schoppe 11 run (kick good)

D – Schoppe run (two pt good)

S – Mantuano 38 pass to Steel (kick good)

THIRD QUARTER

S – Delgozzo 26 field goal  

D – Schoppe 2 run (kick failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

D – Adair 19 run (kick blocked)

S – Delgozzo 36 field goal

D – Adair 20 run (kick failed)

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

Breaking News