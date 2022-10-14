No. 1 Delsea Reg. 28, No. 6 Hammonton 3 — FINAL

Drew Fields got the Blue Devils (6-2) on the board first after connecting on a 37-yard field goal with 3:19 left in the first quarter. The Crusaders (7-0) found the end zone twice in the second to go into the locker room with a 14-3 lead.
The Crusaders kept the momentum up in the third quarter thanks to rushing touchdowns from Jared Schope and Wayne Adair.
Hammonton;3,0,0,0 – 3
Delsea;0,14,14,0 – 28
FIRST QUARTER
H – Fields 37 kick
SECOND QUARTER
D – Maxwell 17 run (kick good)
D – Z. Maxwell 8 pass to L. Maxwell (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
People are also reading…
D – Schope 63 run (kick good)
D – Adair 35 run (kick good)
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo