 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 1 Delsea Reg. 28, No. 6 Hammonton 3 — FINAL

  • 0

Drew Fields got the Blue Devils (6-2) on the board first after connecting on a 37-yard field goal with 3:19 left in the first quarter. The Crusaders (7-0) found the end zone twice in the second to go into the locker room with a 14-3 lead.

The Crusaders kept the momentum up in the third quarter thanks to rushing touchdowns from Jared Schope and Wayne Adair.

Hammonton;3,0,0,0 – 3

Delsea;0,14,14,0 – 28

FIRST QUARTER

H – Fields 37 kick

SECOND QUARTER

D – Maxwell 17 run (kick good)

D – Z. Maxwell 8 pass to L. Maxwell (kick good)

THIRD QUARTER

People are also reading…

D – Schope 63 run (kick good)

D – Adair 35 run (kick good)

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News