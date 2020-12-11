NJSIAA sets dates for for spring season for high school sports

“There were so many unknowns going into the fall season,” Maguire said, “and so many unknowns going into the winter … that 12 months after this pandemic became known in New Jersey and by the time we’re starting spring sports in April, we’re hopeful that we’re in a much better place to have a successful season for those spring sports.”

In a normal year, spring sport practices would begin in early March with most seasons starting April 1 and ending in early June. The NJSIAA’s announcement Friday was greeted with sighs of relief by the spring sports community.

“It was a little nerve-wracking coming into (Friday), knowing that the fate (of spring sports) was supposed to be decided,” Mainland Regional baseball coach Billy Kern said. “All things considered with how the fall looked, and the winter (season) being pushed back already, I think that was as positive a return to play message as the baseball community could have gotten today.”