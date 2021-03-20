NJSIAA assesses athletics in pandemic at the halfway point, by Steve Shohfi

The situation’s improving, and the inoculation rate will continue to accelerate, giving more people the confidence to resume day-to-day activities. It’s good news, but it’s imperative that everyone realize this pandemic isn’t over.

In fact — speaking from an NJSIAA and scholastic athletics perspective — I’d suggest that the fight against COVID-19 is currently at the halfway point. We still have lots of figurative ground to cover, and it’s likely that unanticipated challenges will still arise.

The primary challenge may be complacency. NJSIAA has established a framework for moving forward toward and through the 2021-2022 school year. But, if we let down our guard, problems we’re considering to be in our past could reappear. If we want to maximize opportunities available to athletes and teams, we need to stay focused and respect the dangers posed by the virus.

For student-athletes, concerns remain. While adults are being vaccinated in significant numbers, no plan exists for inoculating young people. Until we have scientifically endorsed, governmental protocols for vaccinating students, we must be mindful that whether in the classroom, on the playing field, or in social situations, young people will conduct their daily lives without the medical protection many of us already enjoy.