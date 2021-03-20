NJSIAA assesses athletics in pandemic at the halfway point, by Steve Shohfi

This past year has been difficult, throughout society. We’ve faced new challenges, along with problems many of us had never imagined.
For NJSIAA (the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association), it began in March 2020, when we first shared COVID-19 updates asking member schools, scholastic-athletes, and fans to follow evolving guidelines. Our tournaments moved along … until March 12, when our basketball championships were canceled. Just a few days later, on March 16, the entire spring season was paused. On May 4, it was canceled.
Those were difficult times, and the pandemic has continued devastating New Jersey well beyond canceled competitions. Heartbreaking isn’t too strong a word, as 24,000 state residents have lost their lives. Another 815,000 of our citizens have been infected, and many continue struggling with symptoms.
Yet, even in the pandemic’s darkest days, there were glints of hope. On May 22, just 18 days after the spring season was lost, my predecessor Mary Liz Ivins introduced NJSIAA’s plan for a return to high school sports. By July 13, student-athletes were able to begin summer workouts. That was eight months ago, and we’ve since minimized the significance of championships in favor of providing equal participation opportunities in every sports for every athlete.
All told, 80,000 of New Jersey’s scholastic athletes participated in what we called Season 1 (cross-country, field hockey, football, girls tennis, soccer); 35,000 took part in Season 2 (basketball, bowling, fencing, ice hockey); and 30,000 competed during Season 2A (swimming/diving, winter track & field). In addition, we’re projecting 20,000 will play during Season 3 (girls volleyball, gymnastics, wrestling) as we progress into the spring. We’re committed to providing spring sports in as normal a manner as possible, while sticking to schedules as announced. After all, it’s not feasible to modify seasons, or even dates.
The situation’s improving, and the inoculation rate will continue to accelerate, giving more people the confidence to resume day-to-day activities. It’s good news, but it’s imperative that everyone realize this pandemic isn’t over.
In fact — speaking from an NJSIAA and scholastic athletics perspective — I’d suggest that the fight against COVID-19 is currently at the halfway point. We still have lots of figurative ground to cover, and it’s likely that unanticipated challenges will still arise.
The primary challenge may be complacency. NJSIAA has established a framework for moving forward toward and through the 2021-2022 school year. But, if we let down our guard, problems we’re considering to be in our past could reappear. If we want to maximize opportunities available to athletes and teams, we need to stay focused and respect the dangers posed by the virus.
For student-athletes, concerns remain. While adults are being vaccinated in significant numbers, no plan exists for inoculating young people. Until we have scientifically endorsed, governmental protocols for vaccinating students, we must be mindful that whether in the classroom, on the playing field, or in social situations, young people will conduct their daily lives without the medical protection many of us already enjoy.
Even for adults with the life experiences to help them cope with negative circumstances, this past year has been taxing. But, while student-athletes aren’t adults and haven’t fully matured, they’ve nevertheless been immersed in as frightening a year as living memory can recall. And the rigors of this experience will leave marks — not so much on bodies as on mental health. Many will struggle for years to come, and parents, teachers, and coaches will need to help this generation find firmer footing. Happily, research indicates adolescents who’ve played sports during the pandemic are less likely than their non-athlete peers to report symptoms of anxiety or depression.
Also, let’s not forget that kids attend school to learn and be prepared for the future. Scholastic athletics is unquestionably an extension of the classroom. Unfortunately, the pandemic has disrupted the traditional rhythms of schools, to the extent that many students haven’t physically entered a classroom in a year. Despite the efforts of educators during virtual instruction, young people will need time to re-acclimate to exclusively in-person educational experiences. It will be an ongoing process; we need to be mindful of giving each individual the time they need.
While we’re moving in a positive direction, work remains before COVID-19 is consigned to history. Patience and creativity will be essential and there will be days when we’ll still feel frustrated or deflated. At the same time, I’m confident we’ll continue working together successfully to keep kids safe and playing the games they love.
Steve Shohfi, of Lavallette in Ocean County, is president of the NJSIAA executive committee.