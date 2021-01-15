NJ tops 300,000 vaccinations; Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland reach 19,000 combined

According to state records, 19,217 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

Around the state, 300,213 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 264,556 first vaccines and 35,512 second vaccines.

In Atlantic County 10,582 doses have been administered, 4,413 have been administered in Cape May and 4,222 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

