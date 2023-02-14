EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey State Referee Committee is holding a class in Egg Harbor Township for new soccer referees 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

The committee is tasked with identifying, educating, and certifying referees to fill the needs of youth, adult, amateur, and professional soccer matches in the state. The committee is comprised of elected and appointed members.

A pre-requisite online class must be completed before attending the meeting on February 25. To sign up for all classes, visit njrefs.com. For more information, email SoccerSJSO@gmail.com.