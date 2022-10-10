NJ lawmakers want to mandate feminine product distribution in state homeless shelters

Rosa May Jones has been homeless in Atlantic City for nearly 15 years, but while she has struggled to find shelter, feminine hygiene products were never absent from her belongings.

The 51-year-old said she would get tampons, pads and panty liners at Volunteers of America on Pennsylvania Avenue, medical centers such as Bacharach’s Physical Therapy Outpatient Center on Atlantic Avenue or the AtlantiCare on New York Avenue. She said generous employees always gave her a hand.

But many women in similar situations aren’t as fortunate.

“Period poverty,” or not being able to access needed feminine products because of financial hardships, has been at the forefront of women empowerment groups across the country, says Eiko La Boria, a New Jersey ambassador for the United States of Women. According to its website, the USOW is a national gender-equality movement fighting to build coalitions that amplify inequities impacting women and girls.

“There is that change that is happening, and you see it more and more,” La Boria said. “You have grassroots organizations that are actually on the ground and just doing the service part, and then you have it amplified on social media.”

The problem has intensified since supply chain issues began impacting the feminine hygiene business. Organizations that distribute period products into poorer communities are seeing fewer donations because shelves haven’t been as fully stocked, La Boria said.

But there’s a push for change in Trenton.

On Sept. 29, the state Assembly’s Women and Children Committee took a step toward making menstrual products accessible for homeless women and girls. The New Jersey Feminine Hygiene Products for the Homeless Act unanimously moved out of its hands and will land next with the Assembly Human Services Committee. The bill, A3211, was one of several in a package of feminine hygiene bills the bipartisan committee moved.

The Assembly Human Services Committee has yet to schedule an October meeting, according to the New Jersey Legislature’s website.

Removing the stigma

The bill would require homeless facilities sheltering women and girls to provide products such as tampons, panty liners and sanitary napkins, according to its statement.

Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, who cosponsors the bill, spoke during the hearing last month, thanking her colleagues for including a vulnerable population in legislation to help end deficiencies in accessing feminine products.

“They can’t even afford to eat, so just imagine — I don’t even want to imagine what they’re doing during that time of month,” said McKnight, D-Hudson.

New Jersey Policy Perspective policy analyst Brittany Holom-Trundy said the bill helps remove the stigma surrounding a woman’s menstrual cycle, collapsing barriers that could impede women from getting necessary products for a bodily function.

The proposal would make sure that menstrual hygiene is a right — “not merely a privilege” — for homeless women, Holom-Trundy said in a statement.

“These residents already face daunting challenges to live healthy and happy lives, and should not have to risk their health and wellness as they try to find a permanent and stable home,” Holom-Trundy said.

La Boria, from USOW, said her firsthand encounter with a pair of homeless women in North Jersey enlightened her on the issue.

While handing out donated tampons outside a shelter, she was approached by a pair of women asking for them and wanting a box. La Boria directed them inside, but the women told them a box of tampons wasn’t promised inside.

“What they (women) were implying was that they (shelter) may be selective,” La Boria said.

New Jersey lawmakers want Washington to act, as well.

The Committee also passed a resolution pressing Congress to move on legislation that would make feminine products eligible for the Medicaid, WIC and SNAP programs.

On average, a woman spends approximately $9 per month, or $1,964 over a lifetime, on menstrual products, the resolution says.

State lawmakers who wrote both pieces of the legislation, including McKnight and Assemblywoman Lisa Swain, D-Bergen, Passaic, say in it that the need for expanded feminine product access has grown because of financial burdens tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several organizations, including the National Organization for Women and New Jersey Policy Perspective, support the bill. While most didn’t have a representative speak during the hearing, their endorsements were noted for the record.

Local resources

In Atlantic City, the Covenant House works to prevent feminine hygiene disparities. The facility said any woman sheltering there can get tampons, panty liners and sanitary products, and their supply is always stocked.

The products are put in a bag any woman menstruating can take with them if they call and request them.

“We have plenty on hand and have not identified this as a need expressed by the youth we serve prior to coming to our doors, but that doesn’t mean the need doesn’t exist,” staff member Jen Williams said.

Other homeless women, like Sierra Self, said they actually stopped getting their period due to stress from being homeless.

Self has been homeless for eight years after a bad relationship, accompanied by drug addiction, left her homeless. But for the first three years she was homeless, she always found a way to gather up enough change to go to the Family Dollar or Save-a-lot in the Renaissance Plaza.

“It’s a good program,” Self said about the NJ Feminine Hygiene for the Homeless Act. “But I think more people should be doing it, like the CRDA since they’re always out here on the streets.”

Overall, the U.S. is making strides in making tampons and similar products more readily available, a notion, La Boria said, that menstrual cycles are subject to universal acceptance. Even more conservative-leaning states are passing pro-period product bills for homeless and poor women and children, La Boria said.