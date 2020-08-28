120919_SPT_CEDAR 07

Cedar Creek's JoJo Bermudez, right, carries the ball as Hillside's Isiah Johnson defends Sunday Dec. 8, 2019 at Rutgers. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)

N.J. high school football teams will not be penalized if they kneel during national anthem: Over the past couple years, several schools, players and coaches around the state have participated in peaceful protests over social injustice, including Woodrow Wilson coach Preston Brown in 2016.

Can a ‘Blue Wave’ shake deep red Cape May County?: The GOP has run Cape May County for more than a century. Democrats have occasionally cracked the line, most recently former Dennis Township Mayor Jeff Van Drew, who won a seat in 1994 and later went on to win state and federal office and last year convert to the Republican Party.

St. Joseph Academy returns to Vine Street in Hammonton: The Academy announced Wednesday night it will be located at the former St. Joseph building. It will lease the building from the Hammonton Board of Education.

More police, new patrols part of Atlantic City public safety plan: During a virtual meeting for 3rd Ward residents, concerns over loud parties, off-road vehicles on city streets, blatant drug dealing and other nuisance behaviors that impact quality of life were raised.

It's up to N.J.'s athletes to protect their seasons: Must Win: The hope is that high school sports will give athletes structure and help steer clear of behavior that could spread the virus.

Cedar Creek’s football team practices Monday ahead of this season. for the upcoming season at Cedar Creek High School Monday Aug 24, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

