N.J. high school football teams will not be penalized if they kneel during national anthem: Over the past couple years, several schools, players and coaches around the state have participated in peaceful protests over social injustice, including Woodrow Wilson coach Preston Brown in 2016.
Can a ‘Blue Wave’ shake deep red Cape May County?: The GOP has run Cape May County for more than a century. Democrats have occasionally cracked the line, most recently former Dennis Township Mayor Jeff Van Drew, who won a seat in 1994 and later went on to win state and federal office and last year convert to the Republican Party.
St. Joseph Academy returns to Vine Street in Hammonton: The Academy announced Wednesday night it will be located at the former St. Joseph building. It will lease the building from the Hammonton Board of Education.
More police, new patrols part of Atlantic City public safety plan: During a virtual meeting for 3rd Ward residents, concerns over loud parties, off-road vehicles on city streets, blatant drug dealing and other nuisance behaviors that impact quality of life were raised.
It's up to N.J.'s athletes to protect their seasons: Must Win: The hope is that high school sports will give athletes structure and help steer clear of behavior that could spread the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.