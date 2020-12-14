NJ Gov. Phil Murphy says indoor dining restrictions will remain for now

“You may be young and feel fine and not show a symptom, but you’re killing your parents and grandparents,” Murphy said.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 4,805, bringing the total to 405,448, Murphy said. There have been 25 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 15,907 with 1,868 probable deaths.

There are 3,635 people hospitalized across the state, including 704 people in intensive care and 491 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 10.95%, while the rate of transmission is 1.13.

South Jersey’s positivity rate is 12.39%, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said, adding that there are also four more cases of the disease at Vineland’s Veterans’ Home.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Also during the briefing, Murphy said that frontline health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccine Tuesday, calling it “a momentous day.”