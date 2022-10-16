NJ Department of Agriculture celebrates National School Lunch Week in Millville

MILLVILLE — State Department of Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher visited the R.M. Bacon Elementary School in Millville last week to celebrate National School Lunch Week and learn more about the district's meal program for students.

“Bacon Elementary School and the Millville School District demonstrate enthusiasm and creativity by serving a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables in an appealing student-friendly manner,” Fisher said in a release.

Fisher watched as students ate several nutritious meals, including chicken and pasta and fresh apples, with milk.

Following USDA standards for nutrition, New Jersey public schools offer a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat and fat-free milk. The schools also limits their meals' saturated fats, trans fats, sodium and calories.

“If my staff and I can get students to eat nutritious meals at school, they will have the fuel needed to learn while they are here and the energy needed to participate in their after-school activities,” Joseph Rowland, the district director of food services, said in the release. “School nutrition has the ability to assist in improving food choices with the programs that we offer students on a daily basis.”

The Millville School District serves more than 5,000 meals daily and is partnered with several organizations, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable program. The district also works with the U.S. Department of Defense's Direct Delivery program, which allows the school to have access to fresh produce that comes straight from New Jersey farmers.

Through the Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program and DOD, the district buys food from New Jersey farmers, including Sheppard Farms in Cumberland County and Circle M Farms and Fichera Farms, each in Salem County.

National School Lunch Week was created by the School Nutrition Association and encourages school districts to serve healthy meals every day.