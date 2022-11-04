NJ Department of Agriculture announces record number of schools in fresh fruit, vegetable program

A record setting 210 New Jersey schools, including 14 schools from Atlantic City and Pleasantville, are participating in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Program.

The program is aimed at improving nutritional opportunities for school children, announced the New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher Friday.

The goal of the Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Program will be to introduce children to healthy foods, increase their produce consumption, and encourage improved, lifelong dietary habits.

Approximately 100,000 students in 54 school districts in the state will receive $5,580,688 in allocated funds from the United States Department of Agriculture for fresh produce and nutritional education throughout the school year, compared to the 33 schools the program served since its inception in 2008.

From Atlantic City, 10 schools, including Brighton Avenue, New York Avenue, Venice Park and Uptown Complex schools, have been selected for the fresh fruit program. Leeds Avenue, North Main Street, South Main Street and Washington Avenue schools were the four Pleasantville Schools selected for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.

“The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program encourages students to taste new offerings and to develop healthy eating habits that benefit them for a lifetime,” Secretary Fisher said. “FFVP creates enthusiasm in schools and benefits farmers around the state as local produce is often featured during meals.”

Criteria used in selecting the schools to participate in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Program include elementary schools with 50 percent or more of their students eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

Other criteria include schools planning to purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables as much as possible, making sure all students having access to the produce offered, and plans to partner with outside organizations to enhance nutrition education.

Additional funds will be allocated to schools for connecting their Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program with the Farm to School Program, which 84 percent of the 210 schools are participating in.

The Farm to School Program requires schools to verify where the produce was grown and provide Jersey Fresh produce a minimum of two days each month from September to November, and from April to June.

Go to https://bit.ly/3CTUg3g to see which schools are participating in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for the 2022-2023 school year.