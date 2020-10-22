NJ COVID-19 numbers 'not pretty' Gov. Phil Murphy says a day after starting self-quarantine after contact with positive staffer

One day after going into quarantine following contact with a senior staffer who has since tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy urged residents to remain vigilant and limit travel outside the state, as hospitalizations in the state connected to the disease have doubled since last month.
“I think this is proof, if nothing else, that no one is immune from this virus, and that we all must take this pandemic with the utmost seriousness,” Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials held virtually Thursday afternoon. “…Simply put, folks, we have to remain vigilant, not just some of the time, but all of the time.”
Murphy, 63, who has tested negative for the new coronavirus twice this week, participated in the briefing from his home, saying he will be “off the field” until at least Sunday, pending two more tests. He and First Lady Tammy Murphy did not have close contact with the staffer who tested positive Saturday at a Hoboken gathering as described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so the self-quarantine is “out of an abundance of caution,” he said.
“We’re going above and actually beyond what any requirement would be,” Murphy said while explaining his decision to quarantine less than 14 days. “ ... By any measure, I did not have what you would consider and define as a close contact.”
Deputy Chief of Staff for Intergovernmental Affairs Mike Delamater and Daniel Bryan, senior advisor to the governor for strategic communication, have both tested positive so far.
During the briefing, Murphy urged residents to stay in the state, avoiding all unnecessary travel as cases of the new coronavirus continue to rise, along with hospitalizations related to the disease, which have doubled since September.
“There’s no other way to put this than the numbers we are getting day-to-day are sobering,” he said. “They are constant reminders that not only are we not out of the woods, but we also have to find a way to combat our pandemic fatigue and remain vigilant in our practices. Folks, we can’t drop the ball here.”
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 1,182, bringing the total to 224,385, Murphy said, calling the overnight numbers “not pretty.” There have been 18 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,474, with 1,789 probable deaths.
Essex County reported 196 of those new cases, he added, while Bergen, Hudson and Union counties all reported more than 100 cases.
There are 852 people hospitalized across the state, including 187 people in intensive care and 74 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The state positivity rate is 5.28%, while the rate of transmission in 1.17.
Average hospitalizations have doubled from a month ago, when they were averaging about 400 a day, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said during the briefing. South Jersey officials are reporting a 3.66% positivity rate while the north and central parts of the state are reporting 6.15% and 5.13%, respectively.
“We need to get that down below one,” Murphy said of the rate of transmission, which shows the average number of people who become infected by a person with the disease.
There will be no other live briefings through Sunday, Murphy said.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.