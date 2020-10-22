NJ COVID-19 numbers 'not pretty' Gov. Phil Murphy says a day after starting self-quarantine after contact with positive staffer

One day after going into quarantine following contact with a senior staffer who has since tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy urged residents to remain vigilant and limit travel outside the state, as hospitalizations in the state connected to the disease have doubled since last month.

“I think this is proof, if nothing else, that no one is immune from this virus, and that we all must take this pandemic with the utmost seriousness,” Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials held virtually Thursday afternoon. “…Simply put, folks, we have to remain vigilant, not just some of the time, but all of the time.”

Murphy, 63, who has tested negative for the new coronavirus twice this week, participated in the briefing from his home, saying he will be “off the field” until at least Sunday, pending two more tests. He and First Lady Tammy Murphy did not have close contact with the staffer who tested positive Saturday at a Hoboken gathering as described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so the self-quarantine is “out of an abundance of caution,” he said.

“We’re going above and actually beyond what any requirement would be,” Murphy said while explaining his decision to quarantine less than 14 days. “ ... By any measure, I did not have what you would consider and define as a close contact.”