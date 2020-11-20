NJ could receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines next month, Gov. Phil Murphy says

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday said the state could receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines next month.
“If approved, we'd expect our first shipment of 130,000 doses to arrive around Christmas time with more to follow,” Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 3,635, bringing the total to 297,370, Murphy said. There have been 23 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,900 with 1,812 probable deaths.
There are 2,505 people hospitalized across the state, including 452 people in intensive care and 233 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 7.98%, while the rate of transmission is 1.40.
In that last 24 hours, 333 patients were admitting, while 290 people were discharged, he said. There were 27 patient deaths in hospitals yesterday, but they have not been confirmed.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Players, coaches and referees do not count towards the 150-person limit for outdoor sporting events, Murphy said, noting it’s for the football games scheduled over the next few weeks.
New unemployment numbers released by the Department of Labor show 38 percent week-over-week drop in initial claims, he said. About 13,000 residents filed for unemployment benefits last week, the fifth consecutive week of declining numbers.
Murphy also signed an executive order extending an election audit from Dec. 4 through Dec. 11 for all counties across the state, he said.
Also during the briefing, Murphy updated residents on the amount of testing for the new coronavirus being completed in the state.
The recent highest test rate was 70,000 in one day, Murphy said. The state is averaging 45,000 tests per day this month, with more than 400 active testing sites throughout the state.
On Monday, Murphy will be announcing new testing sites in the southern part of the state, he said.
State officials scheduled a noon briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
Then, at 1:15 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to sign Daniel's Law, joined by Judge Esther Salas, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, U.S. Senator Cory Booker, Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, Senator Joseph Cryan and Assemblywoman Annette Quijano.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 7,972 cases with 268 deaths and 3,736 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,347 including 99 deaths and 1,756 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,462 cases with 162 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
