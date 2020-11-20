NJ could receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines next month, Gov. Phil Murphy says

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday said the state could receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines next month.

“If approved, we'd expect our first shipment of 130,000 doses to arrive around Christmas time with more to follow,” Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 3,635, bringing the total to 297,370, Murphy said. There have been 23 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,900 with 1,812 probable deaths.

There are 2,505 people hospitalized across the state, including 452 people in intensive care and 233 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 7.98%, while the rate of transmission is 1.40.

In that last 24 hours, 333 patients were admitting, while 290 people were discharged, he said. There were 27 patient deaths in hospitals yesterday, but they have not been confirmed.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.