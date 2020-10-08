NJ convention centers partner to create coalition

Six New Jersey convention centers have come together to create the New Jersey Convention Center Coalition to share ideas and industry guidelines to ensure that each facility can re-open safely and responsibly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The centers include the Atlantic City Convention Center, Cape May Convention Center, Meadowlands Convention Center, NJ Convention Center and Exposition Center, Ocean City Music Pier/Civic Center and the Wildwood Convention Center.

Standards of reopening safely are being developed with each venue’s staff, local health departments in each town and the state-mandated protocols for malls and other high traffic buildings. Specific safety procedures already discussed include increasing contact tracing, required masks by all guest, staff and vendors, capacity limitations, temperature checks, one-way aisles and more.