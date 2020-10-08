NJ convention centers partner to create coalition

Six New Jersey convention centers have come together to create the New Jersey Convention Center Coalition to share ideas and industry guidelines to ensure that each facility can re-open safely and responsibly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The centers include the Atlantic City Convention Center, Cape May Convention Center, Meadowlands Convention Center, NJ Convention Center and Exposition Center, Ocean City Music Pier/Civic Center and the Wildwood Convention Center.
Standards of reopening safely are being developed with each venue’s staff, local health departments in each town and the state-mandated protocols for malls and other high traffic buildings. Specific safety procedures already discussed include increasing contact tracing, required masks by all guest, staff and vendors, capacity limitations, temperature checks, one-way aisles and more.
“We are excited to partner with Convention Centers and Event Facilities around the state of New Jersey on a safe, responsible and successful reopening,” said Spectra’s Jim McDonald, general manager of the Atlantic City Convention Center and Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. “Our facilities directly impact the economies in the communities in which we serve and support thousands of jobs and union employees throughout the state. We support and provide a positive impact on local businesses and understand the continued operation of our organizations is a major component of their business model.”
“The NJCC Coalition believes that the businesses that rely on conventions should not be forgotten during this pandemic. These shows are essential to so many great vendors and small businesses,” said Nicole Mikic, NJ Convention & Exposition communications Coordinator. “The NJCC Coalition knows that they can create a framework that can bring back these events safely.”
