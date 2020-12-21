NJ AG to announce overhaul of statewide police use of force policies

TRENTON — After months of speaking and collaborating with stakeholders throughout New Jersey, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal will announce changes to the state's use of force policies Monday.

A press conference is set for 11 a.m. with Grewal, Office of Public Integrity and Accountability Director Thomas J. Eicher, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan, New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association President Patrick Colligan, Sheriff’s Association of New Jersey President Sheriff James M. Gannon, founder of Salvation and Social Justice Rev. Charles F. Boyer, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives New Jersey Chapter President Jiles Ship, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, and New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police Vice President and Sayreville Police Chief John Zebrowski.

A virtual town hall is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with several panelists to review the core principles and elements of the new use of force policies and related programs.

The state's use of force policies govern all 38,000 state, county, and local law enforcement officers in New Jersey.

The updated policies are the first in over two decades, and mark the conclusion of a yearlong effort.