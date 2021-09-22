 Skip to main content
Nizam’s Mediterranean Cuisine
Nizam's Mediterranean Cuisine

Nizam's - Chicken Shawarma - EHT

Chicken Shawarma with Rice, Hummus and Falafel

6666 E Black Horse Pike // NizamsMediterraneanCuisine.com

Nizam’s Mediterranean Cuisine offers up a sort of greatest hits of Mediterranean dishes as their Bite this year. Thin slices of chicken sit over a bed of rice paired with pita bread, hummus and a falafel ball all on one plate of goodness.

