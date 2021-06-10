Nikolas Frey

Community/school activities Student council; current student body president; member of Key Club, French Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society and Renaissance Club; choir officer; as a member of the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene in Cape May, member of Nazarene Youth International and Juvenile Conference Committee

Post-high school plans Freshman this fall majoring in American government and politics at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Virginia.

Career goals Go into law and then hopefully become a politician.

How do you decide which organizations you want to do your volunteering for?I look at a couple of things. I look at how active they are. Is it something where I have to go to one place and stay there, or do I get a chance to go out into the community and meet other people? I also look at the organization’s or the agency’s beliefs. How do they align with mine?

Some of your volunteer work has been involved with your church. How has religion played a role in your life?God has really given me a great path. He has a great plan for me. I have already completed some of that plan with the work that I have done in the community, and I think there is more to come.