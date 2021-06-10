Nikolas Frey

Community/school activities Student council; current student body president; member of Key Club, French Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society and Renaissance Club; choir officer; as a member of the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene in Cape May, member of Nazarene Youth International and Juvenile Conference Committee
Post-high school plans Freshman this fall majoring in American government and politics at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Virginia.
Career goals Go into law and then hopefully become a politician.
How do you decide which organizations you want to do your volunteering for?I look at a couple of things. I look at how active they are. Is it something where I have to go to one place and stay there, or do I get a chance to go out into the community and meet other people? I also look at the organization’s or the agency’s beliefs. How do they align with mine?
Some of your volunteer work has been involved with your church. How has religion played a role in your life?God has really given me a great path. He has a great plan for me. I have already completed some of that plan with the work that I have done in the community, and I think there is more to come.
What advice would the 18-year-old version of yourself give the 14-year-old version of yourself?Enjoy the moment. Too often, I think, I got caught up in the moment in doing something, celebrating something, and not taking enough time to pause.
Why is it important young people become leaders in their community?
Because young people have a unique perspective on life. We haven’t had the experiences our elders have had. We have new ideas, a different outlook. We are the future, and the future is now.
— Vincent Jackson
