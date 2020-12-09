 Skip to main content
Niki Danz, Egg Harbor Township
Niki Danz, Egg Harbor Township

Nicole Danz headshot

Danz 2019 Egg Harbor Township H.S. girls soccer team

The senior scored a team-high 16 goals and added two assists. She holds the program records for career (59) and single-season (27 in 2019) goals. Danz is committed to Montclair State University.

