NICKELL ROBEY-COLEMAN
The Eagles nickel back played for the Rams the last three seasons. He signed as a free agent with Philadelphia in the offseason.
Robey-Coleman will probably be matched up against Rams standout wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
“I’m excited to play against my old team,” Robey-Coleman said. “For the guys over there, there’s big love. There’s a lot of love. I’m just sharing all the information that I can remember from being in L.A.
