Philadelphia Eagles 2020 Football Headshots

This is a 2020 photo of Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

NICKELL ROBEY-COLEMAN

The Eagles nickel back played for the Rams the last three seasons. He signed as a free agent with Philadelphia in the offseason.

Robey-Coleman will probably be matched up against Rams standout wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

“I’m excited to play against my old team,” Robey-Coleman said. “For the guys over there, there’s big love. There’s a lot of love. I’m just sharing all the information that I can remember from being in L.A.

