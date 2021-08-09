Nick Sirianni's cautious approach to injuries reflects Howie Roseman's strategy

As the Philadelphia Eagles adopted a more conservative approach to injuries during training camp in recent years, some staff members had coined a sardonic motto in response to not having players for practice or the preseason:

September is the new August.

To some inside the NovaCare Complex, there was a direct correlation to the Eagles' slow starts the last three seasons and having key pieces use the first several weeks of the regular season for getting in shape and in sync with their teammates.

But the sentiment extended beyond the medical staff's handling of camp injuries and to their overall philosophy when it came to player health. Prudence isn't always the best recipe for success, especially in the NFL, where availability is maybe not the best ability, but one of them.

The Eagles had the opportunity to revert to a more aggressive process with new coach Nick Sirianni. But based upon his shorter, lighter practices, and seemingly the same cautiousness in relation to injuries, September is still the new August, and Sirianni is merely following recommendations.